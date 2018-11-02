Record-Breaking Grape Harvest a Bonus for Slovenian Winemakers, Plus Huge Yields of Apples, Pears, Plums & Berries

By , 02 Nov 2018, 11:50 AM Business
Record-Breaking Grape Harvest a Bonus for Slovenian Winemakers, Plus Huge Yields of Apples, Pears, Plums &amp; Berries peakpx.com CC-by-0

Share this:

STA, 28 October 2018 - Winemakers in Slovenia are happy with this year's harvest, which according to official statistics is on course to be the best in Slovenia's history. A total of 128,347 tonnes of grape was picked or 8.2 tonnes a hectare, which is 45% more than last year and up 30% from the ten-year average.

The harvest of red grapes was slightly richer, with 8.6 tonnes picked per hectare until 5 September or 41,295 tonnes in total. Winemakers meanwhile picked 8 tonnes of white grapes per hectare for a total of 87,052 tonnes.

The harvest of late fruit varieties is also expected to be record high this year. The quantity of apples from intensive orchards is expected to be six times higher than last year's (81,193 tonnes) and 43% higher than the ten-year average.

In extensive orchards seven times more apples were produced than last year or 47,586 tonnes.

Pears also grew well, with 4,911 tonnes picked in intensive orchards, which is four times as much as in 2017. The harvest in extensive orchards is expected to be record breaking at 11,000 tonnes or 45.5 kilos per tree, which is 75% above the ten-year average.

The harvest of plums, blueberries and raspberries was similarly rich, exceeding last year's quantities several times.

Related Articles

Bagatin Bagatin Bagatin Bagatin

Editorial

Gourmet

Photo of the Week

Most Popular This Week

Slovenia Traffic Info

  • Due to the summer holidays around Europe until the end of August, we expect to have increased traffic on all weekends (from Friday to and including Monday), especially between Austria and Croatia in both directions. Due to Italian collective holidays, we expect to have increased traffic in Istria between Italy and Croatia as well as on the A1 motorway between Italy and Hungary. 

    Drivers should expect longer waiting times, especially at border crossings with Croatia at Istria and at the Gruškovje border crossing in Styria. In the event of longer waiting times at Gruškovje, we recommend using the border crossings Zavrč and Središče ob Dravi.

    Frequent congestions are to be expected in Upper Carniola at the Karavanke tunnel, in the direction of Austria. Due to increased checks and controls of the Austrian police, waiting times at the border crossings with Austria may also be longer elsewhere (Ljubelj and Šentilj).

    On Wednesday, 15 August, there will be a national holiday in Slovenia, Croatia, Austria, Italy, parts of Germany and Switzerland as well as Poland. It will also be the end of the summer holidays in parts of Germany.

    On Tuesday, 14 August, and Thursday, 16 August, an increased number of goods vehicles are to be expected on the A1 motorway between Italy and Hungary.

    An overview of border crossings with Croatia is accessible on the map at the website www.promet.si.

    Expected construction works and road closures

    A1, H3, Ljubljana bypass

    There are construction works at the eastern Ljubljana bypass between Bizovik to the Malence junction, where traffic is running on two narrowed lanes, a temporary traffic regulation is also at the section from the tunnel to the junction Ljubljana south where traffic is hindered.

    From Saturday, 11 August 2018, 2pm, to Sunday, 15 August, 10pm, the road section leading from the Golovec tunnel to the south bypass (via Rudnik) on the eastern Ljubljana bypass will be closed for all traffic, due to the conclusion of construction works. More information at the link. All construction works will be concluded approx. by 16 August 2018.

    A1, Ljubljana - Koper

    At the former toll booth Log around the area of the current administration building, a plateau shall be worked on until approx. the end of September for the purpose of using this area in the future.

    At the toll booth Vrhnika, works are being carried out for the demolition of the toll booth. From 10 August onward, there will be road closures on one lane in the direction of Vrhnika. A full road closure at the Vrhnika junction is expected between 17 and 20 August. Construction works will be concluded approx. at the end of August.

    At the Verd viaduct in the direction of Koper, alternate closures of the slow and fast lanes will be made until 24 August between 7am and 5pm at the area of three traffic lanes, due to repairs within the warranty period.

    The Logatec junction will be closed due to reconstruction and recovery works until the evening on 14 August.

     Reconstruction worksare still being carried out at the viaduct Ravbarkomanda. Traffic is running on two narrowed lanes.

    At the section NanosSenožeče, in the direction of Ljubljana, the auxiliary lane will be closed until approx. 10 August due to construction works.

    The on-ramp at the junction Koper - center, Slavček in the direction of Izola is closed. The on-ramp to the H6 expressway will remain closed until approx. 30 September.

    H4, expressway through the Vipava Valley

    Reconstruction works are being carried out at the H4 expressway at sections Vipava - Ajdovščina - Selo. Traffic is being run in both directions on one half of the expressway, one lane for each direction. The Ajdovščina junction, in the direction of Nanos, will be closed until approx. mid-August (both on-ramp and off-ramp will be closed).

    Due to the repair works of the Boršt viaduct, the road in the direction of Vrtojba (Italy) between the toll booth Nanos and the cut and cover Rebrnice 1 will be closed. Traffic will run in both directions on the second half of the expressway.

    A1, Ljubljana - Maribor

    At the sectionbetween the junctions Celje zahod and Celje center in the direction of Maribor, construction works (replacement of noise barriers) will be carried out until approx. the end of August. Traffic will run on two narrowed lanes, traffic in the mentioned direction is also hindered at the junction Celje - center.

    Due to urgent maintenance works at the section Šentjakob – Domžalein the direction of Maribor between Saturday, 11 August from 5am and 12 August, there will be a total closure of the auxiliary  and traffic lanes until approx. 4pm. Traffic will run on the express lane.

    You can find an overviewof other road construction works at www.promet.si (mark “Roadworks” left by the map).

    Road closures due to events:

    Saturday, 11 August 2018:
    - G1-7, ObrovKozina, 18:35 – 18:45, full closure (fire dept. parade).
    - RT-904, JezeroSavica, 22:03-23:30, full closure (Midsummer night).
    - R2-425, Poljana - Šentvid, from 17:00 to 18:00 and from 18:15 to 19:15, full closure (marathon).
    - R3-603, Most na SočiUšnik, from 15:00 to 21:00, from 15:00 to 21:00, full closure, detour (jumping).

    Sunday, 12 August 2018:
    - R2-407, Gorenja vasLjubljanica, from 9:00 to 21:00, full closure (HCR Lučine).
    - G2-103, UšnikPlave, from 15:00 to 18:00, alternate one-way traffic (jumps from bridge at Kanal ob Soči).
    - R1-204, ŠtanjelDutovlje, from 15:00 to 16:00, full closure (event/holiday).
    - R3-731, PolzelaParižljeBraslovčeMale Braslovče, from 15:00 to 16:00, full closure (hop grower day).
    - R2-447, Medlog- Arjava vas, 11:00 to 13:30, hindered traffic (triathlon).

    Wednesday, 15 August 2018:
    - R2-425, PoljanaŠentvid, from 8:00 to 19:00, full closure with detour (fair).
    - R3-726, RenkovciČrenšovci, from 7:00 to 14.00, full closure with detour (fair event).
    -R2-407, Gorenja vasLjubljanica, from 9:45 to 10:30, full closure (cycling event).
    - R3-716, Grad - Kuzma, from 5:00 to 16:00, full closure with detour (fair).

    R1-218, Črnomelj, from 17 August from 12:00 to 18 August 2018 to 12:00, full closure with detour (Črnfest).

    Weather

    According to ARSOwe will have a refreshing week-end with rain until Monday, with temperatures of around 30 °C. Chances of precipitation will be higher from Tuesday on.

    Prevention

    Safety distance is a distance which a vehicle passes in two seconds, from which the first second represents the reaction time of the driver before he starts to brake and the second represents the time of the vehicle braking.

    More at the link.

    Traffic information

    Before you set off, check the traffic information via:
    - the website at www.promet.si,
    - PIC operator on the number 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or responder 080 22 44 (free of charge),
     - mobile application DarsPromet+,
    - social media (Twitter @promet_si and www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),
    - monitoring traffic information on radio stations.

    We advise drivers to start their journeys at night or very early in the morning. You may find the traffic calendar a useful tool in planning your journey.

    Have a nice and safe trip and a refreshing summer!

    Read more

  • Urgent rehabilitation of the »Zala« slope, above the road G2-102 at the road section – 1034 Spodnja Idrija – Godovič, will be carried out from km 8,460 to km 8,595 and from km 6,500 to km 6,950.

    Certain construction works will require a common full road closure at both locations. The full closure is expected to be from 23.07.2018 to 20.08.2018.Other works will be carried out under separate half road closures and will take about 80 days. There will also be occasional road closures of up to 30 minutes for works on those segments where there is still a danger of rockfall.

    During full road closures, traffic will run on state owned roads. All traffic (including buses) of over 7.5 tonnes of mass will run on a detour: Logatec – Nova Gorica – Tolmin – Idrija. Vehicles with a mass of less than 7.5 tonnes (personal vehicles, vans and light goods vehicles) will run on the detour Logatec – Žiri – Govejk – Marof – Spodnja Idrija, as has been communicated by the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency.

    Source: Ministry of Infrastructure, Slovenian Infrastructure Agency, Investments Division

    Read more

  • Expected construction works and road closures

    We are issuing a warning to drivers to drive carefully around the toll stations because there may be occasional traffic congestion due to changed signalisation. Construction works are currently being carried out at the Log, Postojna and Torovo toll stations.

    A1, Ljubljana bypass

    At the Malence split from the eastern to the southern Ljubljana bypassthere will be traffic congestion in the emergency lane until approx. 13 July 2018 due to construction works.

    Measures to increase traffic flow and improve traffic safety at the Malence split on the Ljubljana ring road (the crossroads between the eastern and southern Ljubljana bypass); in June, the extension of the embankment, while the main works on the split are expected to be between 10 July and 18 August 2018.

    A2, Karavanke - Obrežje 

    On Sunday, 17 June 2018, the existing partial closure on the A2 motorway was reorganized as part of the continuation (completion of Phase 2 and the start of Phase 3) of works in connection with the demolition of the Torovo TS and the restoration of the carriageway between the  Torovo TS and the Vodice junction.

    Due to works in phase 3, stage 1, there will be partial closures on the following sections:

    • Section number 0009 Brnik - Vodice from km 3.261 to km 5.246;
    • Section number 0609 Brnik - Vodice from km 3.461 to km 5.254;
    • Section number 0010 Vodice – LJ (Šmartno) from km 0.000 to km 0.473;
    • Section number 0610 Vodice – LJ (Šmartno) from km 0.000 to km 0.747.


    Due to works in phase 3, stage 2, there will be partial closures on the following sections:

    • Section number 0009 Brnik - Vodice from km 3.261 to km 4.211;
    • Section number 0609 Brnik - Vodice from km 3.461 to km 4.411.

    During the period of temporary traffic signalization, traffic will run on two narrowed lanes in both directions. Temporary traffic signalization will be set up on 22 July 2018.

    A5, Lenart - Sv.Trojica

    At the location of the Lormanje rest area (AC-A5, Lenart - Sv.Trojica), the entry point to the rest area will be closed from Saturday, 23 June 2018 from 13:00 to Sunday 24 June 2018 until 22.00.

    The exit point from the rest area will be closed on Sunday, 24 June 2018, from 8:00 to 22:00, when the entire closure is to be removed. This will enable those who remain at the rest area on Saturday night to leave.

    We would also like to draw attention to a number of works on some major and regional roads, as well as numerous events that will further slow the traffic (running, cycling, summer city and regional events).

    Urgent rehabilitation of the »Zala« slope, above the road G2-102 at the road section – 1034 Spodnja Idrija – Godovič, will be carried out from km 8,460 to km 8,595 and from km 6,500 to km 6,950.

    Certain construction works will require a common full road closure at both locations. The full closure is expected to be from 23.07.2018 to 20.08.2018, more info

    Major renovation work envisioned by the end of August

    On the A1 Unec-Postojna Primorska motorwaysection, the rehabilitation of the Ravbarkomanda viaduct is in progress (a facility in the direction of Ljubljana, the current closure is due to end in mid-September).

    On the H4 Vipava-Ajdovščina-Selo highway section, 7.7 km of road is being reconstructed, in the direction of both Vrtojba and Razdrto, totalling 15.4 km of carriageway. Currently, the traffic on the Vipava highway between Selo and Vipava is being run in both directions on one half of the highway, one lane for each direction.

    Ajdovščina junction is open; the complete closure of the junction in the direction of Ljubljana is planned in mid-July.

    Demolition of toll stations

    Stage 1 covers: emolition and reorganization of the Log, Torovo, Hrušica and Vrhnika toll stations, including the plateau and renovation of the carriageway on section A2 / 0009 Brnik–Vodice from km 4.041 to km 5.246 and A2 / 0010 Vodice–Ljubljana (Šmartno) from km 0.000 to km 0.267 and A2 / 0109 Vodice junction. Contractor: Gorenjska gradbena družba GDD in cooperation with Kolektor CPG and CPK for EUR 10.470 million excl. VAT.

    Stage 3 covers: Demolition and reorganization of the Nanos, Dane, Logatec, Unec - north, Unec - south, Razdrto - north, Razdrto - south, Postojna - north and Postojna - south toll stations, as well as the renovation of the carriageway construction of the highway H4 / 0374 and 0774 Razdrto–Vipava from km 0.000 to km 0.075, A1 / 0154 Nanos split and A1 / 0151 Logatec junction. Contractor Kolektor CPG in cooperation with CPK for EUR 7.998 million.

    Works at the Log toll station on the A1 Primorska motorway are underway.The contractual deadline for the execution of all works at the Log toll station is by the end of July, when all the barriers must be removed from the carriageway. Furthermore, in the area of today's toll station administrative building, a plateau will be regulated to allow the further use of this area, which will take 55 days (until the end of September) but will not significantly affect traffic fluidity. Therefore, the works at the toll station - including the new plateau in the catchment area - are expected to be completed by the end of September.

    The works on the Torovo toll station on the A2 Gorenjska motorway are in progress and are expected to be completed by the end of July.

    At the Unec toll station, preparatory work is expected to begin on 2 July; full closure, which will last for seven days, is scheduled for 7 July.  

    The start of preparatory work at the Nanos toll station is scheduled for 3 September; full closure, which will last 30 days, is scheduled for 12 September.

    Works at the Logatec toll station on the A1 Primorska motorway, including the renovation of the carriageway on the junction to the industrial zone, are scheduled between 16 July and 3 August 2018.

    At the Vrhnika toll station on the A1 Primorska motorway, including the plateau, works will take place between 6 August and 25 August 2018.

    Summer traffic peaks

    In the summertime, morning and afternoon traffic peaks are reduced during work hours, while seasonal traffic peaks increase at the weekends:

    Time frame

    Traffic direction

    Most congested sections

    Friday afternoon

    Towards tourist destinations

    Ljubljana ring road

    A1 Ljubljana – Koper

    H5 Koper – Isola

    G1-11 Koper – MP Dragonja

    G2-111 Isola – MP Sečovlje

    Saturday

    From Austria and Italy towards the Slovenian coast and Croatia and the other direction

    A2 Karavanke – Ljubljana,

    A1 Ljubljana – Koper,

    H5 Koper – Isola

    A1 Šentilj – Maribor

    G1-11 Koper – Dragonja

    G1-111 Isola – MP Sečovlje

    G1-7 Kozina – MP Starod

    G1-6 Postojna – MP Jelšane

    A4 Maribor – Podlehnik

    G1-9 Podlehnik – MP Gruškovje

    Sunday afternoon

    from the Slovenian coast and Croatia to Austria and Italy.

    A2 Ljubljana – Karavanke

    A1 Koper – Ljubljana

    H5 Koper – Isola

    A1 Šentilj – Maribor

    G1-11 Koper – Dragonja

    G1-111 Isola – MP Sečovlje

    G1-7 Kozina – MP Starod

    G1-6 Postojna – MP Jelšane

    A4 Maribor – Podlehnik

    G1-9 Podlehnik – MP Gruškovje

    You can find the forecast of major traffic congestion on the Slovenian road network in the traffic calendar.

    The Sečovlje, Dragonja, Starod, Jelšane, Gruškovje and Obrežje border crossing points will be most crowded during the summer traffic peaks.

    For those travelling to Istria, we recommend using the Sočerga, Podgorje or Brezovica pri Gradinu border crossings during peak times. You can find them on the map at www.promet.si.

    Prevention

    We ask drivers to exercise caution due to the mowing of grass and other road works on the various sections of motorways and expressways as part of the    regular annual maintenance works.

    Freight traffic limits

    Limiting freight traffic and groups of vehicles whose maximum permissible weight exceeds 7.5 tonnes will be changed on Saturday, 23 June as per the Decree on traffic limitations on roads in the Republic of Slovenia (Official Gazette of RS No. 75/11). More at link.

    Weather conditions:In addition to works, the weather conditions affecting traffic flows and rehabilitation after storms are at the forefront. We observe different traffic densities than in the past.

    Before you set off, check the traffic information via:
    - The website www.promet.si;
    - The PIC operator on the number 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or the responder 080 22 44 (free of charge);
    - The mobile application DarsPromet+,
    - Social media (Twitter @promet_si in www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),
    - Monitor traffic information on radio stations

    Read more

  • High traffic congestion is to be expected at the end of the week (Friday, Saturday), especially from Austria to the Slovenian and Croatian coasts. School holidays in Hungary and Croatia have started. Similar traffic congestion is also expected in the opposite direction on Sunday, especially in the afternoon.

    In addition to congestion at border crossing points with Croatia, especially at the Gruškovje border crossing point and border crossing points in Istria, we also expect congestion before the Karavanke tunnel on Saturday and Sunday. 
     

    The Tour of Slovenia, a bike race, will take place until 17 June in five stages at: Lendava - Murska Sobota, Maribor - Rogaška Slatina, Slovenske Konjice - Celje, Ljubljana - Kamnik, Trebnje - Novo mesto. More information at the link.

    Expected construction works and road closures

    We are issuing a warning to drivers to drive carefully around toll booths because there may be occasional traffic congestion due to changed signalisation. Construction works are currently being carried out at toll booths of Log, Postojna and Torovo.

    A1, Ljubljana bypass

    At the Malence split from the eastern to the southern Ljubljana bypassthere will be traffic congestion on the emergency lane up to approx. 13 July 2018 due to construction works.

    A2, Karavanke - Obrežje

    Due to the Tour of Slovenia bike race, the junctions Trebnje - vzhod and Novo mesto - zahod will be closed on 17 June between 11am and 3:30pm.

    A1, Ljubljana - Koper

    Reconstruction works are being carried out at Ravbarkomanda. 

    H4, expressway through the Vipava Valley

    Reconstruction works are being carried out at H4 at the sections Vipava - Ajdovščina and Ajdovščina - Selo. Traffic is being run in both directions on one half of the expressway, one lane for each direction.

    On Friday night (approx. after 8pm) on 15 June, there will be a total weekend closure of the expressway. The full closure will be lifted approx. on Monday, 18 June after 5am. During the construction works, there will be a detour on the parallel road.

    A2, Karavanke - Obrežje

    On Thursday, 14 June, traffic will run at intervals at the Karavanke tunnel between 8am and 4pm, with a 30 minute waiting time before the tunnel. The maximum transport width is 3.75m.

    The Vodice junction will fully open approx. on 20 June, traffic will run on two narrowed lanes in both directions due to the demolition of the Torovo toll booth.

    On Friday, 15 June, express lanes between the Jesenice rest area (N and S) and the Jesenice vzhod junction (Lipce) will be closed due to the closure of passages between the directional lanes.

    Approx. on Tuesday, 19 June, the motorway exit at Lesce in the direction of the Karavanke tunnel will be closed for approx. 6 hours due to the mowing of grass - a detour will be marked via the Radovljica junction.

    A1, Šentilj - Ljubljana 

    At the section Vransko - Blagovica, a wash of Trojane tunnels in the direction of Ljubljana is expected the night of 14 to 15 June from 5pm to 2am.

    At the section Arja vas - Domžale in both directions, a movable blockade of the emergency lane is expected on 15 June from 7:30am to 2pm due to the mowing of the grass.

    At the sections Vransko - Trojane, a full closure of the junctions Vransko and Trojane (entry and exit) is expected in both directions on Friday, 15 June from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm due to the Tour of Slovenia bike race.

    A5, Maribor - Lendava

    At the section Dragučovo and Lenart around the Močna viaduct, the cut & cover Močna and Zamarkova viaduct, there will be recovery works until approx. 15 June 2018. During the total closure, traffic will be run in both directions on one side of the motorway.

    Certain construction works on the main and regional roads

    - At the road Kranjska Gora - Dovje in the Martuljek forest, there is a half closure due to road works.  Alternative one-way traffic is in place.  During weekends, traffic is occasionally run in both ways.
    - Due to the landslide of the road, the regional road Podtabor - Naklo between Bistrica and the motorway junction Naklo remains closed. A detour is possible on the motorway between junctions Naklo and Podtabor. For the remainder of the closure, drivers are not obligated to have a valid vignette between these two junctions.
    - In Ljubljana,the road “Pot za Brdom” will be closed up to 21 June, from the motorway junction Brdo to the crossroads with the road “Pot Roberta Blinca”.Access to Hotel Mons will be possible only from the direction of the bypass.During the closure, drivers are not required to have a valid vignette on the western bypass between the junctions Brdo and Podutik.

    - The road Dolenjske Toplice - Črmošnjice - Črnomelj will be closed in Črmošnjice up to 30 June. A detour for personal vehicles and buses will be made on local roads, heavy vehicles weighting 3.5t and more will have a detour via Novo mesto and Semič.

    - The main road Metlika - Novo mesto will be closed for the weekend because of the race. During this time, a detour for vans and trucks will run through Črmošnjice, which is currently the detour for cars and buses on the local road. The heavy vehicle ban will be temporarily lifted at the detour.

    - On the road Ilirska Bistrica - Jelšane there is a half closure at Dolenje pri Jelšanah, alternative one-way traffic is in place. During increased traffic there will be congestion.

    Overview of other road works at the link: www.promet.si.

    Other events:

    - R2-408, Žiri - Trebija, 15 June from 3pm to 16 June to 1am, complete closure. During the closure, a detour will run on local roads LC 499 201 and LC 496 031 (through the industrial zone) (event).

    - R2-441, Murska Sobota - Gederovci, 15 June from 1am to 11.58pm, complete closure (fair).

    - G2-105, 105 Novo mesto - Metlika, International mountain speed race Gorjanci, 16 June from 7am to 7pm. Complete closure (during the closure traffic will be redirected to state roads R2-419, R1-216 and 1178, R1-218, 1212, 1152 and 1213 and municipality roads.

    - R2-403, Češnjica - Škofja Loka, 16 June from 6:55pm to 7:10pm, complete closure. No detour (running event).

    - In Škofja Loka, there will be some closures in the city centre and its surroundings on Saturday, 16 June (running event).

     - R3-614, Komen - Štanjel, 16 June from 10 to 17 June until 8am, complete closure. During the closure, traffic will be redirected to the state road R3-618 and municipality roads (public holiday).

    - R3-697, Nazarje - Gornji Grad, 17 June from 10am to 12pm for 30 minutes (2x), complete closure, no detour (running marathon).

    - R2-448, Pluska - Trebnje, 17 June from 9:05am to 9:30am (bike race).

    - R1-218, Črnomelj, 21 June from 9am to 25 July to 12pm, complete closure. During the closure, traffic will be redirected to state roads R1-216 section 1178 and 1393, R1-218 section 1213 and 1152, and municipality roads (folklore festivalJurjevanje”).

    Prevention

    We ask drivers to exercise caution due to the mowing of grass and other road works on the various sections of motorways and expressways within the activities of regular annual maintenance Works.

    Driving at too short of a safety distance is statistically one of the most frequent causes of traffic accidents (327 traffic accidents occurred in 2016 on Slovenian expressways and motorways due to the inappropriate safety distance). More at the link.

    Freight traffic limits

    Limiting freight traffic and groups of vehicles whose maximum permissible weight exceeds 7.5 tonnes will be changed on Saturday, 23 June as per the Decree on traffic limitations on roads in the Republic of Slovenia.  More at the link.

    Weather

    Data obtained from ARSO suggests that in the night of Thursday we may expect frequent thunderstorms and local heavy rainfall. Stronger winds, hail, an increase of torrents and the build-up of storm water may also occur. Interchangeable weather is expected from Sunday to Friday, there will be local showers and thunderstorms. We urge drivers to exercise caution and drive safely during thunderstorms. 

    Traffic information

    Before you set off, check the traffic information via:
    - the website at www.promet.si,
    - PIC operator on the number 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or responder 080 22 44 (free of charge),
     - mobile application DarsPromet+,
    - social media (Twitter @promet_si and www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),
    - monitoring traffic information on radio stations.

    The Traffic Information Centre for Public Roads wishes you a pleasant drive.

    Read more

  • The first significant increase in foreign vehicles driving on Slovenian roads before the main summer tourist season is during the Easter holidays.

    We are therefore expecting increased traffic at the end of this week from Austria and Italy in the direction of the border crossings with Croatia and from Italy to Hungary.

    Holidays in certain parts of Europe start on Thursday, 29 March; therefore, we may expect increased traffic from Austria in the direction of Croatia. On Thursday, we also expect heavy freight traffic and long waiting lines at the border crossings with Croatia.
     

    Roads will be heavily burdened on Friday, 30 March. Heavy congestions can be expected on the Lower Carniola motorway at Dobruška vas due to construction works.
     

    Due to the end of the holidays in most European countries, traffic will be significantly increased in the opposite direction on Monday, 2 April, and Tuesday, 3 April. 


    The electronic tolling system is being implemented on 1 April and short road closures are to be expected during the night.

    When and where there will be the most traffic based on data from previous years: info.


    You can view the travel times on certain sections live on the website of the Traffic Information Centre at www.promet.si.

    Limitations for freight traffic

    Please note that limitations for freight traffic in Slovenia also apply on Easter Friday and later on Sunday and Monday. There will be no limitations in Slovenia on Saturday.

    You can view limitations in Slovenia and in neighbouring countries here.

    Expected construction works and road closures


    A2, Ljubljana - Obrežje

    A full road closure is expected in the Dobruška vas - Drnovo section until 21 May, which will be carried out in five stages. Traffic shall run on the other half of the motorway in both directions. Due to the full closure of the section, the Smednik junction will host temporary passage. Due to the closure of junction sections A and B at the Smednik junction (the expected start of the construction works is at the beginning of April), a detour will run on state-owned roads. The Zaloke jug rest area will be closed for the duration of the closure.

    A2, Ljubljana - Karavanke

    From Monday, 16 April to Thursday, 19 April from 8am to 4pm there will be maintenance works in the Karavanke tunnel.
    Traffic will run at intervals with waiting times at each end of the tunnel of up to 30 minutes. The maximum transport width is 3.5m.   à

    A1. Ljubljana - Koper, H4, Vipavska dolina

    As part of adjusting the toll booths for the DarsGo system, there will be a full half hour closure of the Divača - Kozina section on Monday, 2 April between 12am and 1am due to the removal of the signalisation at the CP Videž gantry. There will be a short closure of the Gabrk - Sežana vzhod section on Tuesday, 3 April between 4am and 6am due to the removal of the signalisation at the CP Dane gantry. Traffic will also occasionally be hindered outside the listed dates.

    Within the next phase of a more extensive renovation of the Vipava expressway, the worn roads in certain sections of the Vipava-Ajdovščina and Ajdovščina-Selo expressway in the total length of 7.7km will be renewed in each direction. The contractor will begin the renovation works as soon as the weather allows for it or after the end of the winter service on the motorways and expressways at the latest, most probably in the last third of March.

    A1 Maribor - Ljubljana, A5 Maribor - Lendava

    On the night of 1 April, traffic will be hindered at toll booths on the A1 at CP Vransko, CP Kompolje and CP Pesnica, on the A5 at CP Dragotinci, and on the A4 at CP Prepolje due to the implementation of the new traffic signalisation. CP Vransko will also have a half hour full closure in both directions at around midnight.

    Due to road patching works, traffic will be hindered at CP Vransko on Saturday, 31 March. 

    From Tuesday, 3 April to Saturday, 7 April, road patching works will commence on the A5 motorway at Vučja vas, Murska Sobota.
    On Saturday, 7 April, lines will be painted for the toll booths on the Styria motorway, while road patching works at CP Tepanje will commence on Sunday, 8 April.

    Prevention

    We are already seeing bikers on our roads and numerous national prevention initiatives to increase the safety of bikers are already taking place. The purpose of the initiatives is to make bikers aware of the importance of preparing appropriately at the start of the biker season, of wearing protective gear, of unexpected situations on the roads and of other participants in road traffic. More can be found at the link bikers.

    Speed as a risk factor remains one of the main reasons for traffic accidents and is an important contributor to the severity of consequences and the number of people severely or mortally injured in these accidents. Therefore we urge you to be attentive and to adjust your speed to the conditions on the road!

    Traffic information

    We suggest that you check the status of the roads using:
    - the website www.promet.si,
    - the PIC operator by dialling 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or the responder 080 22 44 (free of charge),
    - the mobile application DarsPromet+,
    - the social media (Twitter @promet_si and www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),
    - the traffic information on radio stations.

    The Traffic Information Centre for Public Roadswishes you a pleasant and prudent drive.

     

    Read more

  • Read more

  • We are expecting traffic congestions in the direction of the Croatian border from Friday, 23 March due to holidays in Austria and a larger part of Germany.

    Increased traffic is expected in the A2 Ljubljana - Karavanke due to an event in Planica.

    Due to the Easter holidays, there will also be increased traffic at the end of next week. Heavy congestion is expected on Thursday, 29 March, and Friday, 30 March at the Obrežje border crossing.

    Expected construction works

    A2 Ljubljana – Obrežje

    A full road closure is expected in the Dobruška vas - Drnovo section from 22 March to 21 May, which will be carried out in five stages. Traffic shall run on the other half of the motorway in both directions. Due to the full closure of the section, the Smednik junction will host temporary passages. The Smednik junction is expected to be closed from the start of April in the direction of Obrežje/Croatia. The Zaloke jug rest areawill be closed for the duration of the closure.

    A2 Karavanke – Ljubljana

    Due to the installation of a supporting frame on an overpass, where a bike lane is to be established, a full closure of the motorway in both directions between the junctions Kranj vzhod and Brnik is expected in the night from Tuesday, 27 March to Wednesday, 28 March, depending on the weather conditions. During the closure, traffic will be directed via Šenčur.

    A1 Ljubljana - Koper, H4 Razdrto – Nova Gorica, H3 Gabrk – Fernetiči/Italy

    A closure is being set up on the H4 between the Vipava and Selo junctionsin both directions; the express lane is closed. Within the next phase of the more extensive renovation of the Vipava expressway, the worn roads in certain sections of the Vipava-Ajdovščina and Ajdovščina-Selo expressways with a total length of 7.7km will be renewed in each direction. The contractor will begin the renovation works as soon as the weather allows or after the end of the winter service on the motorways and expressways at the latest.

    There are also preparatory works for the renovation of the second half of the Ravbarkomanda viaduct on the A1 in the Unec-Postojna section.

    Traffic will run on one lane in the direction of Koper until Friday, 23 March at around 3pm and during the night from Saturday (at around 7pm) to Sunday (up to 8am). The express lane in the direction of Ljubljana will be closed from Saturday, 24 March from 7pm to Sunday, 25 March at around 4pm. Following the completion of these works, traffic in both directions will run on two narrowed lanes.

    On Saturday, 24 March, there will be remediation works on the asphalt in the ABC lane of CP Log in the direction of Koper from 7am onward. The ABC lane will be closed until approx. 6pm. Traffic will run in the parallel lane.

    A1 Maribor – Ljubljana

    Due to the patching up of asphalt surfaces, traffic will be hindered on 25 March in the area of the Kompolje toll booth.

    Events, projected closures

    During the international ski jumping event in Planica from 22 March to 25 March, the Kranjska Gora - Rateče regional road will have a changed traffic regime, which can be accessed here. The changed traffic regime will be in effect from 22 March from 10am to 25 March until 4pm.

    Weather

    Based on the data from ARSO, we will be having variable weather until April. Morning temperatures will be around freezing point. There is a danger of avalanches on roads in higher regions.

    Prevention

    Do not rush to change your winter tyres. Please see the advice from the police here.

    In the springtime, we expect frequent fog and precipitation and therefore low visibility. We are therefore reminding drivers that using daytime running (LED) lights is not sufficient. The back of the vehicle remains unlit and there is a higher chance of a collision. We therefore advise drivers to activate their regular lights during the low visibility, which will make their vehicles visible from the rear as well. You are thus more visible on the road and, consequently, safer.  

    The DarsGo system

    On 1 April 2018, Slovenia will implement the toll system in free traffic flow named DarsGo, which will be mandatory for all vehicles whose maximum permissible weight exceeds 3.5 tonnes (heavy vehicles). Note: goods vehicles will still need to drive on special lanes at toll booths even after 1 April. These vehicles, however, will no longer be required to stop and will only drive past the booth at the prescribed speed. Please have a look at the short animation here: youtu.be/ifJ7qVrBMaE.

    Heavy vehicle drivers can register in the DarsGo system at www.darsgo.si or at user points (‘DarsGo servis’ customer centres) throughout the country.

    Traffic information:

    Before you set off, check the traffic information through:

    - the website www.promet.si,

    - the PIC operator on the number 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or responder 080 22 44 (free of charge),

    - the mobile application DarsPromet+,

    - social media (Twitter @promet_si and www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),

    - the traffic information on radio stations.

     

    The Traffic Information Centre for Public Roads wishes you a pleasant drive

     

    Read more

  • Traffic problems due to snow are expected at least in the middle of te week. We advise drivers to carefully monitor weather forecasts and check the traffic information before setting off.

    Due to Mardi Gras events, roadblocks and road closures are expected until Ash Wednesday, 14 February.

    Expected construction works

    Primorska

    In the area MMP Vrtojba, the driving lane is closed due to the cave-in of a concrete road surface.

    After snowing has stopped, the maintenance services will carry out their winter tasks and remove ice dams and snow from overpasses. Therefore, we ask drivers to be patient.

    Weather

    According to ARSO, Wednesday will be cloudy with precipitation. There will be snow in central Slovenia and rain in the lower parts of Primorska. Thursday will be cloudy, there will be slight snowfall in the south and east in the morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry. It will remain cold. Further precipitations are possible on Monday afternoon. It is expected that there will be snowfalls in the lowlands. Precipitations are still possible on Thursday, a dry weather is expected for Wednesday and partly Thursday, the probability of precipitations will again increase towards the end of the week.

    Events

    Due to Mardi Gras events, traffic will be disrupted in several places, roadblocks are expected in certain places. The larger portion of events will be organised at the end of the week, some even by Wednesday, 14 February.

    Larger events: Ptuj, Majšperk, Cerknica, Cerkno, Mežica, Ravne na Koroškem, Bovec, Ilirska Bistrica, Ig, Litija, Begunje, Tržič, in some parts of Prekmurje and Istra.  

    The European championship in futsal will take place by 10 February at the Stožice stadium.

    Prevention

    We advise drivers to follow traffic notifications and set off on time or somewhat earlier; while postponing unnecessary drives in the case of heavy snowfall. Slower traffic must be taken into consideration, especially during the morning and afternoon rush hours. “Do not leave home without adequate winter equipment!”

    Avalanches are possible in higher areas. We are also warning drivers about the possibility of mandatory snow chains on mountain passes.

    During the week of warning for the safety of pedestrians, we are joining in the support for this initiative by warning drivers that they are not safe when they stop in the emergency lane. If you need to stop in the emergency lane, ensure you are safe.

    Traffic information:

    Before you set off, check the traffic information through:

    - the website www.promet.si,

    - the PIC operator on the number 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or responder 080 22 44 (free of charge),

    - the mobile application DarsPromet+,

    - social media (Twitter @promet_si and www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),

    - the traffic information on radio stations.

     

    The Traffic Information Centre for Public Roads wishes you a pleasant drive

    Read more

  • Due to fallen trees, landslides, and floods, many roads remain closed. Because variable weather is expected, the state will not improve soon. We would like to warn drivers to progress carefully at low temperatures, especially on shaded parts of overpasses, bridges, and road sections. There is a possibility of black ice occurring on those sections. 

    Truck drivers may expect trucks to be removed from the road during heavy snowfalls.

    Increased traffic around shopping centres may be expected even before the holidays. Freight traffic is increased, as well as the congestion at morning and afternoon peak hours. Holidays in Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, part of Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary shall begin on 21.12., due to which there will be increased traffic from Thursday to Sunday from Italy to Hungary and from Austria (Germany, Switzerland) towards Croatia.

    Expected construction works

    No major construction works are planned for the highway network, occasional short maintenance works are being carried out. Due to the weather forecast, you may expect plough services on the highway network; please do not overtake them for your own safety. 

    A4, Podravje highway

    Vignettes must be used at the junction Draženci - Podlehnikup to the junction Podlehnik. Drivers may still drive on the section Hajdina - Draženci without a valid vignette, but only those who are using the detour due to the closure of the Ptuj bridge. The bridge will remain closed until mid-September 2018.

    Closures on other roads

    Due to the storm and disaster relief, numerous roads remain closed (felled power lines, felled trees, landslides, damaged facilities, floods). You may view the current state at www.promet.si.

    Weather

    Forecast from 16. to 21.12.

    Based on the data provided by ARSO, precipitation shall cease on Saturday, after which rain will turn to snow in certain lowland areas. In the coming week, from Sunday to Thursday, there will be partly clear and dry weather, fog will be present in the lowland areas in the morning and before noon. We expect another increase of river flows at the end of the week and new road closures due to floods.

    News

    On 1.4.2018, the Republic of Slovenia shall implement modern electronic tolling for vehicles whose mass exceeds 3.5 tonnes (heavy vehicles) in free traffic flow, named DarsGo. DARS has already established seven user points (the so-called ‘DarsGo servis’ customer centres) and began registering the first users of the new tolling system. These may also register on the website at www.darsgo.si and it is estimated that at the beginning of 2018, they will also be able to register at authorised service stations near the highway network. Transport companies are asked to register into the DarsGo system as soon as possible and acquire the DarsGo units and thus avoid the long waiting lines and high fines should they enter the highway or motorway without a valid DarsGo unit.

    Traffic information:

    Before you set off, check the traffic information through:

    - the website www.promet.si,

    - the PIC operator on the number 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or responder 080 22 44 (free of charge),

    - the mobile application DarsPromet+,

    - social media (Twitter @promet_si and www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),

    - the traffic information on radio stations.

     

    The Traffic Information Centre for Public Roads wishes you a pleasant drive.

     

    Read more

  • Due to the ever-decreasing temperatures, the driving conditions are worsening. Snowfalls are possible in the coming week, therefore we would like to ask all drivers to only drive on the roads with the prescribed winter equipment, to respect the traffic signs, to remain tolerant and to adjust their driving to the conditions. Drivers should not overtake snow clearance vehicles because they are endangering their own safety and the safety of other road users.

    Expected construction Works 

    Primorska region, A1

    The construction blockage in the area of the Ravbarkomanda viaduct will be removed on 10 December when construction works on the object are complete.

    Štajerska region, A1

    The gas station at the Lukovica rest point in the direction from Maribor will be closed until the end of the year.

    Hindered traffic is expected at the Lopata rest point in the direction of Ljubljana. It is estimated that works will be completed by 22 December.

    Podravje highway, A4

    The Podravje highway Draženci - Podlehniksection has been opened to traffic. In accordance with the placed signs, drivers will need vignettes to drive on the section up to the Podlehnik junction. Drivers may still drive on the Hajdina - Draženci section without a valid vignette, but only those who are on the official detour due to the closure of the Ptuj bridge.

    Due to closures on some other roads we suggest careful driving.

    Note: The time of the expected works may be changed due to weather, technical or other reasons. Updated changes shall be published on our map and in our traffic report at www.promet.si.   

    Events in the festive December

    We are in the festive month December. Various places, city centres, markets, streets and towns will be holding events, among them fairs, switching on lights and other events. The festive December events connect different generations and attract a large number of visitors from various places. We urge all visitors to plan their trips to such events and consider their parking possibilities. We also urge them to be cautious and attentive, especially on traffic surfaces, and to ensure their own personal safety. We are also issuing a warning on the possibility of highly dense traffic in the directions of these events.

     

    Prevention

    During the winter months, the weather conditions are unpleasant (fog, rain, snow) and the days are shorter. In order to be safe in traffic, we recommend that you ensure you are visible by wearing reflective clothing or visible light-coloured clothing, and we urge drivers to adjust their driving to the conditions on the road.  Considering that we are expecting variable weather, including rainfall and then snowfall or a combination of fog, rain, snow and low temperatures, we recommend that you equip your vehicle with appropriate equipment and adjust your driving to the weather conditions.

    Drivers may also expect icy surfaces in exposed areas, and freight vehicle drivers may be excluded from traffic in the event of large amounts of snow and snow clearance vehicles, therefore we recommend that you consider all these facts before you set off, adjust your driving to the conditions on your journey and follow the weather forecasts. We recommend that you take preventive chains with you at higher roads.

    Traffic information:
    Before you set off, check the traffic information using:

    - the website promet.si,
    - the PIC operator on 1970 (the number is not free of charge) or the responder on 080 22 44 (free of charge),
    - the mobile application DarsPromet+,
    - social media ([email protected]_siand www.facebook.com/Vozimo.pametno),
    - the traffic information on radio stations.

    NEW: Vignettes for 2018, on sale from 1st December 2017 onwards

    Information about authorised vendors of Slovenian vignettes
    ► Toll user centre Grič 54, 1000 Ljubljana / Tel.: 080 15 03 ali +386 1 5188350 (Information about vignettes and toll for trucks)
    ► Vignette system and roads Information about motorways sections with the mandatory use of vignettes

     
    The Traffic Information Centre for Public Roadswishes you a pleasant drive and end of the year.

    Read more

Photo galleries and videos

slovenia-economic-problems-2012
Slovenia's Economic Problems, 2012
new-lives-in-bela-krajina-slovene-english-subs
New Lives in Bela Krajina (Slovene, English Subs)
kunst-ueber-alles-laibach-documentary-english-subtitles
Kunst Über Alles - Laibach Documentary (English Subtitles)
post-war-massacres-in-slovenia
Post-War Massacres in Slovenia
travel-man-spends-48-hrs-in-slovenia
“Travel Man” Spends 48 Hrs in Slovenia
pr-hostar-nasty-brutish-short
Pr’Hostar: Nasty, Brutish & Short
tasting-slovenian-craft-beer
Tasting Slovenian Craft Beer
cool-tourism-in-slovenia-1989
Cool Tourism in Slovenia, 1989
the-pros-cons-of-life-in-slovenia
The Pros & Cons of Life in Slovenia
longboarding-bear-s-guts-to-blue-monday
Longboarding Bear’s Guts to Blue Monday
the-people-of-slovenia-in-english-with-french-subtitles
The People of Slovenia, in English with French Subtitles
babbel-promo-shows-an-alien-learning-english-in-ljubljana
Babbel Promo Shows an Alien Learning English in…Ljubljana
planet-ljubljana
Planet Ljubljana
listening-to-the-people-of-slovenia-in-english-with-french-subtitles
Listening to the People of Slovenia, in English with French Subtitles
primary-secondary-and-tertiary-education-in-slovenia
Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Education in Slovenia
inside-rog-and-metelkova
Inside Rog and Metelkova
the-black-knight-in-slovenia
“The Black Knight” (흑기사) in Slovenia
one-side-of-rog
One Side of Rog
vice-meets-zizek
Vice Meets Žižek in Ljubljana
i-love-maribor-because
I love Maribor because….
why-are-there-shoes-hanging-on-trubarjeva
Why Are There Shoes Hanging on Trubarjeva?
toy-town-slovenia
Toy Town Slovenia
lazytown-songs-and-subs-in-slovene
Lazytown: Songs and Subs in Slovene
slovenia-s-vegetable-gardens
Slovenia’s Vegetable Gardens
my-name-is-janez-jansa
My Name Is Janez Janša
holiday-in-slovenia-1994
Holiday in Slovenia, 1994
slovenska-pristava-bringing-slovenija-to-the-united-states
Slovenska Pristava – Bringing Slovenija to the United States
slovenia-2000-vs-2013-the-end-of-melancholy
Slovenia 2000 vs 2013: The End of Melancholy
skating-the-streets-of-slovenia
Skating the Streets of Ljubljana
slovenia-vs-tv-shows
Slovenia vs TV Shows
trailers-with-slovenian-subtitles-for-q1-2018
Trailers with Slovenian Subtitles for Q1 2018
euroleague-releases-documentary-on-luka-doncic-full-video
EuroLeague Releases Documentary on Luka Dončić (Full Video)
immigrants-to-slovenia-tell-their-stories
Immigrants to Slovenia Tell Their Stories
the-birth-of-slovenia-bbc-documentary
The Birth of Slovenia (BBC Documentary)
slovenia-on-film-welcome-to-fuzine-cefurji-raus-english-subtitles
Slovenia on Film: Welcome to Fužine / Čefurji Raus! (English Subtitles)
slovenian-film-vesna-ljubljana-in-1953-full-video
Slovenia on Film: Vesna - Ljubljana in 1953 (Full Video)
slovenia-travel-10-best-places-to-visit-in-slovenia
10 Best Places to Visit in Slovenia
melania-trump-story-from-slovenia-to-the-white-house
From Slovenia to the White House
top-10-amazing-facts-about-slovenia
Top 10 AMAZING Facts About SLOVENIA
the-best-of-slovenia
The Best of Slovenia
america-first-slovenia-second
America first... Slovenia second

This websie uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.